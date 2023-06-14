Students get hands-on experience with BYU Emergency Medical Services

Students have the opportunity to get medical training in an environment that tests their skills as future medical professionals with the BYU Emergency Medical Services program.

The program allows students to learn in both simulated emergency situations and real emergencies across campus.

Alec Richardson, a student working with EMS, said the program has uniquely prepared him for his profession.

“I think it prepares you for medicine in a way that really nothing else can,” Richardson said.

Students who volunteer with EMS have to dedicate a minimum of two semesters to the program and are expected to spend time dedicated to training.

According to the EMS, students are also required to have a current Utah EMT certificate or higher to apply for the agency.

By the end of the first semester, students are expected to lead a team of students in a medical emergency, according to Richardson.

“BYU EMS take up a lot of time. Members are expected to fill two three-hour shifts per week as well as attendant service which is about an hour and a half training once a week,” Richardson said.

The EMS program also prepares students to deal with stressful situations and learn how to handle them efficiently by placing students in real-life scenarios, according to Richardson.

Training opportunities require students to think quickly and stay level-headed as they give instructions on the job, according to Richardson.

Each year the EMS program responds to over 500 different emergencies all across campus.

“Something they do really really well, especially your first semester on the agency, is teach you how to keep your composure in stressful situations,” Richardson said.

The social aspect of the EMS program is also a vital part of what makes it so successful, according to Richardson.

“I really think BYU EMS is the most underrated social club on campus, we’re a really tight family,” Richardson said.

The EMS program is a great way for students to learn and grow and develop lifelong friendships as they help serve the BYU community, according to Richardson.