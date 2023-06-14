BYU fullback Masen Wake stars in first ever NIL video game

BYU has found itself in the middle of the NIL spotlight yet again.

Cougar fullback Masen Wake and his trademark hurdles are the star of a new video game releasing Wednesday from Coug Connect, marking the first ever video game NIL deal for a current collegiate athlete.

A new college football computer game is going to market.



BYU tight end Masen Wake is using his NIL rights for a game called “Masen Wake’s Hurdle-Mania.”



An eighth-grade student named Thomas Hansen is responsible for the coding.



“It’s peak NIL.”https://t.co/BrLtkrbTLR pic.twitter.com/xfMtGQTdS6 — Andy Wittry (@AndyWittry) June 13, 2023

The game is titled “Masen Wake’s Hurdle-Mania” and entails an 8-bit Wake leaping over defenders as the bruising fifth-year senior has been known to do throughout his career in Provo. The goal of the game is to hurdle as many opposing defenders as possible.

The game has been in development since February and was coded primarily by eighth grade student and Spanish Fork native Thomas Hansen. The soundtrack for “Hurdle-Mania” was produced by BYU tight end Carter Wheat. The game was officially launched Wednesday and costs $3 for unlimited computer play, with the Coug Connect team working to make it available on mobile devices in the near future as well.

Coug Connect was founded in 2021 and has since emerged as a leading NIL force for athletes at BYU, organizing fan events, releasing exclusive insider content and offering unique and often humorous merchandise. Coug Connect has made national headlines for its groundbreaking NIL happenings such as April’s cruise with various football players and Wednesday’s game release.

Masen Wake getting better with every hurdle!! Hit it bro!! pic.twitter.com/ZcBs8dCciY — Chad Lewis (@Chadlewis89) October 3, 2020

Wake been part of BYU’s football program since 2019, serving as a valuable blocking force and logging 43 total touches, four touchdowns and a number of memorable hurdles across four seasons.