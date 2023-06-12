President Worthen reflects on his BYU leadership

In April, President Worthen sat down with The Daily Universe and reflected on his time as president. This video includes that interview as well as photos that highlight his leadership.

Kevin J Worthen recently concluded his tenure as BYU’s 13th president. During nine years as president, he kept his focus on students as he spearheaded initiatives related to experiential and inspiring learning, oversaw the creation of the Office of Belonging and dealt with challenges stemming from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 20, just days before leaving his post, President Worthen sat down with The Daily Universe to discuss a wide variety of topics related to his time as president. Video portions of that interview are shown here and portions of the interview will appear in The Daily Universe magazine.

Anna Hair and Kalei Fink put together this interview and video as part of a final capstone project prior to graduation.

Credits:

Video: Anna Hair and Kalei Fink

Interview Video: Alan Neves and Kris Boyle

Photos: BYU Photo

Videos: BYU University Communications