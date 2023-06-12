Police Beat: June 5-9

BYU

Theft

June 6 — Personal bag unintentionally taken at Smith Fieldhouse.

June 9 — AirPods stolen at the Smith Fieldhouse.

Criminal Mischief

June 9 — Water balloons thrown at vehicles at Marriott Center.

Suspicious

June 6 — Suspicious person reported outside of Heritage Halls Building 12.

Property Damage

June 5 — Semi-truck broke off a tree branch by Leo B. Ellsworth Building.

PROVO

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 6 — Vehicle theft reported at 150 S. University Ave.

June 6 — Automobile theft reported at 230 S. State Street.

Theft

June 5 — Bicycle theft reported at Parking Lot at 500 N. 200 East.

June 5 — Property theft reported at 300 N. Freedom Blvd.

June 5 — Property theft reported at 700 E. 750 North.

June 6 — Property theft reported at 400 N. Freedom Blvd.

June 6 — Property theft reported at 300 W. 500 North.

June 7 — Property theft reported at 800 N. 160 West.

June 8 — Property theft reported at 130 S. Sky Way.

June 9 — Property theft reported at 110 E. 450 North.

June 9 — Property theft reported at 700 S. 320 West.

Burglary

June 7 — Burglary reported at 200 N. University Ave.

June 9 — Burglary reported at 130 W. 500 North.