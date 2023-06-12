Police Beat: June 5-9

BYU
Theft
June 6 — Personal bag unintentionally taken at Smith Fieldhouse.
June 9 — AirPods stolen at the Smith Fieldhouse.
Criminal Mischief
June 9 — Water balloons thrown at vehicles at Marriott Center.
Suspicious
June 6 — Suspicious person reported outside of Heritage Halls Building 12.
Property Damage
June 5 — Semi-truck broke off a tree branch by Leo B. Ellsworth Building.
PROVO
Motor Vehicle Theft
June 6 — Vehicle theft reported at 150 S. University Ave.
June 6 — Automobile theft reported at 230 S. State Street.
Theft
June 5 — Bicycle theft reported at Parking Lot at 500 N. 200 East.
June 5 — Property theft reported at 300 N. Freedom Blvd.
June 5 — Property theft reported at 700 E. 750 North.
June 6 — Property theft reported at 400 N. Freedom Blvd.
June 6 — Property theft reported at 300 W. 500 North.
June 7 — Property theft reported at 800 N. 160 West.
June 8 — Property theft reported at 130 S. Sky Way.
June 9 — Property theft reported at 110 E. 450 North.
June 9 — Property theft reported at 700 S. 320 West.
Burglary
June 7 — Burglary reported at 200 N. University Ave.
June 9 — Burglary reported at 130 W. 500 North.