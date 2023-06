(KCAL, KCBS, obtained by KCBS, CNN, Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

Cameras captured would-be thieves’ attempt to fool and then attack a 75-year-old veteran in Fullerton, California on Sunday, June 4.

The veteran fought off the attackers, before landscapers chased them away with bricks.

Although the victim was pepper sprayed, his glasses likely neutralized some of its effect. No further information has been released on the victim’s wellbeing.