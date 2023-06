(Gelje Sherpa, Ngima Tashi Sherpa, via CNN Newsource)

A Nepalese Sherpa carried a climber on his back below the summit of Mount Everest after the climber was stranded in the “death zone” on Thursday, May 18.

Gelje Sherpa and Nima Tahi Sherpa carried the climber down 600 meters over a period of six hours. A rescue at this altitude is extremely rare and the climber narrowly survived.