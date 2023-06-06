Elder Holland announces return to Church service after health challenges

After having been away from Church assignments for several weeks due to some serious health challenges, I am pleased to begin slowly returning to work. Pat and I have been touched by the cards, notes, thoughts, and especially by the prayers you have offered in our behalf. Your… pic.twitter.com/aFwyklmLC8 — Jeffrey R. Holland (@HollandJeffreyR) June 6, 2023

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve took to social media on Tuesday, June 6 to announce his slow return to work after recovering from health challenges.

“After having been away from Church assignments for several weeks due to some serious health challenges, I am pleased to begin slowly returning to work,” Elder Holland said in his tweet. “Pat and I have been touched by the cards, notes, thoughts, and especially by the prayers you have offered in our behalf. Your sweet gestures during this demanding time have reminded us that God watches over us, that we can always trust in Him, and that He very often answers our prayers through other people.”

In an Instagram post on April 1, Elder Holland announced he would not be attending April’s General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because he and his wife had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“While disappointed, I must confess that I am looking forward to the fact that, for the first time in my ministry, I’ll get to sit back and enjoy conference while holding hands with my sweetheart!” Elder Holland said in the Instagram post. “We will be watching together, and praying for all of you and for those who will be participating on the program.”

A few days later on April 6, the Church put out an official statement regarding Elder Holland’s health status.

“Elder Holland also recently began dialysis for a kidney condition,” the Church wrote. “Consequently, the First Presidency has excused him from all Church assignments and meetings for at least two months to allow his medical treatments and recovery to take full effect.”

Elder Holland’s condition also led him to miss Southern Utah University’s graduation, where he was originally scheduled to give the commencement speech.

Elder Holland’s last public appearance since momentarily stepping down from Church assignments was at the March 21 BYU devotional where he announced the release of former BYU President Kevin J Worthen and the appointment of C. Shane Reese as the 14th president of BYU.