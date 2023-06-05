Velour presents Summer 2023 Battle of the Bands

Attendees gather at Velour Live Music Gallery to listen to live bands at the Battle of the Bands competition. This summer’s Battle of the Bands will run from June 5-10, with finals on Saturday night. (@velourlive via Instagram)

Velour Live Music Gallery is getting ready to put on its Summer 2023 Battle of the Bands competition this week from June 5-10, with performances every night leading up to the finals on Saturday.

Since its opening in 2006, Velour has hosted two Battle of the Bands competitions every year — one in June and one in December, besides missing three because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past Provo Battle of the Bands winners include Neon Trees, Imagine Dragons, The Aces and The Backseat Lovers.

“Our bi-annual Battle of the Bands competitions are the most important part of Velour’s growth structure and the main way we find new talent to work into our normal show rotation,” said Velour owner Corey Fox. “It has also been a proven launching pad for the bands that take it seriously and an important part of keeping the entire music scene fresh and rejuvenated.”

Four bands will compete each night this week. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.

“Whether you are a fan of one of the bands or just want to come experience a week of great music, huge crowds and fun energy, I highly encourage everyone to come down and check out this event,” Fox said.

John Schultz has hosted Battle of the Bands on and off for the past 10 years and has worked sound for Velour. He emphasized the significance of the audience to the competition.

The Velour Summer 2023 Battle of the Bands poster shows which bands are performing each night this week. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door. (@velourlive via Instagram)

“The audience plays a huge role in determining who wins,” Schultz said. “We have music industry experts come and judge the bands based on specific criteria, but the crowd vote can change the outcome.”

Schultz shared that friends and family often come to support their favorite band, but Velour also sees many attendees who come with an open mind for a fun night of music.

The five winning bands from each preliminary night will compete in the finals on Saturday, June 10.

“The winning bands from each of the preliminary nights compete against each other,” Schultz said. “It’s one of the best shows of the year and ends in a big dance party while the votes are tallied. The whole night is a high-energy party.”

Kaisha Ozuna has been a part of Velour for 11 years, working in production management, at the front desk and helping with social media.

“Velour’s Battle of the Bands is so special because of the success we have seen bands receive from being a part of it,” Ozuna said. “Even if they don’t win the grand prize, bands can leave with new fans and new networking opportunities.”

Ozuna expressed her passion for Battle of the Bands and live music in general.

“I am a firm believer that music heals and the shows that I have experienced in Velour have healed in so many ways,” Ozuna said. “Whether being tired from dancing all night, to losing my voice from singing all night, to crying and feeling the lyrics.”