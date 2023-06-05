Jimmer Fredette wins silver medal with Team USA at FIBA 3×3 World Cup

Jimmermania is still raging on in 2023.

BYU men’s basketball legend Jimmer Fredette led Team USA to the silver medal at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Austria Sunday, falling 21-19 to Serbia in the gold medal contest following an impressive tournament showing.

Fredette led Team USA in scoring by averaging 8.4 points over seven games of three-on-three action. He shot 46% from deep in the tournament and ranked second among all players with a player value mark of 59.1

The 34-year-old scored a game-high 10 points in the gold medal affair while sinking four shots from behind the arc, though his potential game-winner was unsuccessful.

Fredette previously won the FIBA 3×3 Americup with Team USA in November. He hopes to represent Team USA again for 3×3 basketball in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Fredette starred as BYU’s point guard from 2007-11, leading the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 in 2011 in his National Player of the Year campaign. He graduated as the program’s leading scorer before being drafted 10th overall by the Sacramento Kings and playing 11 professional seasons across the NBA, NBA G League and internationally in China and Greece.