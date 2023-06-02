Police Beat: May 29 – June 2

BYU
Theft
May 31 — Juvenile reported shoplifting at the BYU Store.
Property Damage
May 31 — Dining Services vehicle window broken at the University Service Building.
PROVO
Theft
May 29 — Property theft reported at 120 North University Lane.
May 29 — Property theft reported at 400 E. 800 North.
May 29 — Property theft reported at 300 South State Street.
May 30 — Property theft reported at 800 N. 1100 East.
May 30 — Property theft reported at 400 N. 200 East.
May 30 — Property theft reported at 900 S. Colorado Ave.
June 1 — Property theft reported at 290 North Canyon Road.
June 1 — Property theft reported at 400 S. 400 East.
Motor Vehicle Theft
May 29 — Automobile theft reported at 400 N. Lakeshore Drive.