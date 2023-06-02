Police Beat: May 29 – June 2

BYU

Theft

May 31 — Juvenile reported shoplifting at the BYU Store.

Property Damage

May 31 — Dining Services vehicle window broken at the University Service Building.

PROVO

Theft

May 29 — Property theft reported at 120 North University Lane.

May 29 — Property theft reported at 400 E. 800 North.

May 29 — Property theft reported at 300 South State Street.

May 30 — Property theft reported at 800 N. 1100 East.

May 30 — Property theft reported at 400 N. 200 East.

May 30 — Property theft reported at 900 S. Colorado Ave.

June 1 — Property theft reported at 290 North Canyon Road.

June 1 — Property theft reported at 400 S. 400 East.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 29 — Automobile theft reported at 400 N. Lakeshore Drive.