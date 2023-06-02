BYU Museum of Art to host Family Arts Festival

Families with children ages 12 and under are invited to this year’s Family Arts Festival. The theme focuses on tall tales and the American West, as inspired by the “Maynard Dixon: Searching for a Home” exhibit. (Photo courtesy of Brooklynn Jarvis)

The BYU Museum of Art will host their annual Family Arts Festival titled “Tall Tales” on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Family Arts Festival, geared toward families with children ages 12 and under, will feature activities centered around the exhibition “Maynard Dixon: Searching for a Home.” Anyone interested in this free event is welcome, and the other galleries in the museum will remain open to the public.

The museum is designed to provide “a space where art experiences inspire dialogue and connection with our campus, community and the world,” according to the MOA.

The MOA often hosts events for visitors, including poetry slams, musical firesides and educational speakers designed to inspire visitors to view art in new and unique ways.

Kitsa Behringer, a MOA educator who leads family programs for the museum, looks forward to the upcoming event.

“Each year my team of student educators plan and prepare a special day of engaging art-making opportunities for children and their families,” Behringer said. “We can’t wait to engage with all who come on June 9.”

The event advertises a number of different crafts to engage visitors, including creating personalized candles, building personalized harmonicas and painting with yarn. Activities include roping, dancing, horseshoes and cornhole.

According to the website, there will be photo ops, storytellers and “beautiful artworks” on display.

Additionally, according to the website, “This shindig is big enough for everybody, so saddle up and hitch up your wagons for the wild western bonanza of the year.”