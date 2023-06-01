BYU’s Austin Deming earns WCC Co-Player of the Year, triple crown honors

Austin Deming’s spectacular senior season has finished with some serious hardware.

BYU’s standout third baseman earned WCC Co-Player of the Year honors after ending as the conference’s triple crown winner on offense, leading the league in home runs, runs batted in and batting average.

Deming blasted 19 home runs, drove in 68 runs, hit .418 and posted the second-highest slugging mark in the country at a .915 clip. The Santa Clara native was named to the All-WCC First Team for the second consecutive year and is currently a semifinalist for the esteemed Dick Howser Trophy for best collegiate baseball player of the year.

.@ademing13 celebrates his Senior Day right with this 2-run blast to center 🥳🎉



Deming's homer makes it 5-2 Waves in the bottom of the 3rd!#BYUBASEBALL | #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/BRG2uS7Vp7 — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) May 20, 2023

Deming was also named national player of the week on April 7 by four different outlets following a four game stretch where he hit .706 (12 for 17) with four home runs, four doubles, 15 runs batted in and an eye-popping 1.647 slugging percentage.

Deming shared WCC Co-Player of the Year honors with Christian Alamanza of Saint Mary’s, despite Alamanza finishing with a significantly lower statistical output than Deming and even hitting more than 100 points below BYU’s slugging third baseman (.290).

WCC baseball triple crown winner Austin Deming bids farewell to BYU after five seasons with the Cougars.



Next stop: MLB ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yLqakfNosZ — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) May 22, 2023

Closing his collegiate career after five seasons and 173 games, Deming hit a collective .292 with a .375 on base percentage, 28 home runs, 47 doubles and 128 RBI. Deming will almost certainly be selected in July’s MLB draft in hopes of becoming the 35th BYU alum and first since 2021 to reach the big leagues.