Rep. Chris Stewart resigns from Congress

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart announced his resignation from Congress in a tweet on Wednesday, May 31.

Stewart explained his wife’s health concerns influenced his decision to give up his seat in Congress and expressed gratitude for his experience serving the state of Utah.

“My family and I have been very blessed by this experience,” Stewart wrote. “Thank you to all those who have supported and sacrificed to help us.”

Stewart has been serving in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013, which serves Salt Lake City and most of western and southern Utah, including Saint George and Tooele.

This shift in Congress leaves Republicans with only a 4-seat House majority.

Stewart was born and raised in Logan, Utah and earned a degree from Utah State University in economics. According to his website, Stewart is “a world-record-setting Air Force pilot and former owner and CEO of a small business.” He also has been a part of two committees in Congress: the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Committee on Appropriations.

In 2022, Stewart sponsored 23 bills, co-sponsored 218 bills and either sponsored or co-sponsored 30 bipartisan bills. Among these include the FORMULA Act as well as the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Chris Stewart is a dear friend and patriot who has represented our state and served our nation honorably, passionately and effectively in Congress,” Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Some Democrats see Stewart’s resignation as an opportunity for change in Congress. Former New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan took to Twitter to say this reduction in the GOP majority makes her congressional campaign “even more important.”

Following Stewart’s resignation, Gov. Spencer Cox will call for a primary special election and general special election to fill the vacant seat in the House of Representatives. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson posted a Twitter thread outlining this election process.