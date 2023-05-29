Police Beat: May 22-May 26

BYU

Vehicle Burglary

May 22 — Credit cards stolen from vehicle at Y Trailhead.

Suspicious

May 22 — Disheveled individual watching student through window reported on campus.

Trespassing

May 23 — Trespassing reported at MTC.

PROVO

Property Theft

May 22 — Property theft reported at 300 E. 2320 North.

May 22 — Property theft reported at 120 North.

May 23 — Bicycle theft reported at 290 N. 175 East.

May 23 — Property theft reported at 200 South University Ave.

May 24 — Property theft reported at 1300 N. 1400 West.

May 25 — Property theft reported at convenience store on West 3700 North.

Residential Burglary

May 22 — Residential burglary reported at 160 North Hickory Lane.

Commercial Burglary

May 24 — Commercial burglary reported at 120 South University Ave.

Motor Vehicle Burglary

May 22 — Property theft from vehicle reported at 260 W. 820 North.

May 22 — Property theft from vehicle reported at North 2250 West.

May 22 — Property theft from vehicle reported at 100 S. 1460 East.

May 23 — Property theft from vehicle reported at 150 S. 180 East.