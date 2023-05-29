Police Beat: May 22-May 26

BYU
Vehicle Burglary
May 22 — Credit cards stolen from vehicle at Y Trailhead.
Suspicious
May 22 — Disheveled individual watching student through window reported on campus.
Trespassing
May 23 — Trespassing reported at MTC.
PROVO
Property Theft
May 22 — Property theft reported at 300 E. 2320 North.
May 22 — Property theft reported at 120 North.
May 23 — Bicycle theft reported at 290 N. 175 East.
May 23 — Property theft reported at 200 South University Ave.
May 24 — Property theft reported at 1300 N. 1400 West.
May 25 — Property theft reported at convenience store on West 3700 North.
Residential Burglary
May 22 — Residential burglary reported at 160 North Hickory Lane.
Commercial Burglary
May 24 — Commercial burglary reported at 120 South University Ave.
Motor Vehicle Burglary
May 22 — Property theft from vehicle reported at 260 W. 820 North.
May 22 — Property theft from vehicle reported at North 2250 West.
May 22 — Property theft from vehicle reported at 100 S. 1460 East.
May 23 — Property theft from vehicle reported at 150 S. 180 East.