BYU football adds transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett

The Weber to Provo pipeline continues to bear fruit for BYU football.

Former Weber State defensive back Kamden Garrett has signed with the Cougars via the transfer portal, BYU officially announced Saturday.

Garrett played in 37 games over four seasons with the Wildcats, tallying 75 career tackles and 14 pass breakups while earning All-Big Sky honorable mention honors in 2022.

The Las Vegas native was part of two Big Sky championship squads at Weber State under then-head coach Jay Hill, who now serves as BYU’s new defensive coordinator and associate head coach. Garrett is the third former Wildcat to follow Hill to BYU, joining fellow cornerback Eddie Heckard and offensive lineman Jake Eichorn.

With the addition of Garrett, BYU has now brought in 19 players from the transfer portal since November, the highest in a single offseason in program history and more than the previous five seasons combined.