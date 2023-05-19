Police Beat: May 15 – May 19

BYU
Vehicle burglary
May 15 — Personal item stolen from vehicle at Wymount Terrace.
May 17 — Personal item stolen from vehicle at Wymount Terrace.
PROVO
Property theft
May 15 — Bicycle theft reported at 500 N. University Avenue.
May 17 — Property theft reported at 100 W. 820 North Street.
May 17 — Property theft reported at 100 N. 500 West Street.
May 17 — Property theft reported at community center at 300 W. 500 North Street.
May 17 — Property theft reported at grocery store at 500 W. Center Street.
May 17 — Property theft reported at 500 W. Center Street.
May 17 — Property theft reported at 150 S. University Avenue.
Burglary
May 16 — Burglary reported at 500 W. Columbia Lane.
Residential Burglary
May 15 — Burglary reported at 100 S. 1600 West Street.
May 18 — Burglary reported at 460 N. East Lawn Drive.
May 18 — Burglary reported at 300 E. 4800 North Street.