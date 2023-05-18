Transfer receiver Keelan Marion commits to BYU

Another day, another transfer portal acquisition for BYU.

Former UConn wide receiver Keelan Marion is heading to Provo to play for the Cougars, Marion announced Wednesday via Twitter.

PROVO LETS GET IT! pic.twitter.com/RgVcgIFYt7 — Keelan Marion (@keelanmarion1) May 18, 2023

Marion recorded 32 catches for 563 yards and six touchdowns over two seasons at UConn, with his 2022 production limited due to early injuries. The Atlanta native originally committed to ECU after entering the portal in late April, only to experience a change of heart and sign with the Cougars.

With the signing of Marion, BYU’s receiving corps continues to deepen with the return of Kody Epps, addition of Eastern Michigan transfer Darius Lassiter and incumbent contributors Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill.