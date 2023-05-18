By Jackson Payne
FeaturedSportsFootball

Transfer receiver Keelan Marion commits to BYU

Another day, another transfer portal acquisition for BYU.

Former UConn wide receiver Keelan Marion is heading to Provo to play for the Cougars, Marion announced Wednesday via Twitter.

Marion recorded 32 catches for 563 yards and six touchdowns over two seasons at UConn, with his 2022 production limited due to early injuries. The Atlanta native originally committed to ECU after entering the portal in late April, only to experience a change of heart and sign with the Cougars.

With the signing of Marion, BYU’s receiving corps continues to deepen with the return of Kody Epps, addition of Eastern Michigan transfer Darius Lassiter and incumbent contributors Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

Transfer receiver Keelan Marion commits to BYU

Football
Transfer receiver Keelan Marion commits to BYUAnother day, another transfer portal acquisition for BYU.Former UConn wide receiver Keelan Marion is heading to Provo to...

Super baseball bros Cole and Tate Gambill are balling for BYU

Baseball
Super baseball bros: Cole and Tate Gambill are balling for BYUIt isn't uncommon to hear team members' names over the PA system during...

BYU football adds Colorado transfer running back Deion Smith

Football
BYU football adds Colorado transfer running back Deion SmithBYU continues to bolster its running back room, with Colorado transfer Deion Smith announcing his signing...

Samford point guard Ques Glover transfers to BYU

Basketball
Samford point guard Ques Glover transfers to BYUThe transfer portal has smiled upon BYU men's basketball once again.Samford point guard Ques Glover has signed...
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email