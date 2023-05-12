Police Beat: May 8 – May 12

PROVO

Theft

May 8 — Property theft reported at 700 North Riderwood Way.

May 9 — Property theft reported at 300 E. 2320 North Street.

May 9 — Property theft reported at 120 E. 1400 South Street.

May 10 — Property theft reported at 190 N. Canyon Road.

May 10 — Property theft reported at 1500 S. University Avenue.

May 10 — Property theft reported at 100 S. 1000 East Street.

May 10 — Property theft reported at W. 400 South Street.

May 10 — Property theft reported at 300 S. Freedom Blvd.

May 10 — Property theft reported at 200 W. 300 South Street.

Burglary

May 8 — Burglary reported at 130 North State Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 11 — Vehicle theft reported at 500 W. 940 North Street.