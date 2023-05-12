BYU football adds Colorado transfer running back Deion Smith

BYU continues to bolster its running back room, with Colorado transfer Deion Smith announcing his signing with the Cougars Friday.

Smith led the Buffaloes with 393 rushing yards in 2022, finding the end zone twice and averaging 4.7 yards per carry on 83 attempts. Over three seasons of playing time at Colorado, Smith posted 786 total yards and four touchdowns. Smith redshirted in 2018 and missed the entire 2020 campaign with a knee injury, giving the sixth year senior a final season of eligibility in Provo.

Smith is one of more than 50 Colorado players to enter the transfer portal since the hiring of Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in December.

Smith joins a deep BYU running back room including UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins, returning contributors Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis, prized high school signee LJ Martin and others brought in under Harvey Unga’s watch.

Simply put, the Cougars won’t be needing to dip into their linebacker corps for backfield options on offense any longer.

With plenty of rushing options and an impressive offensive line, BYU will likely be able to control the ground game this fall in the Big 12 to dominate time of possession, keep its new-look defense off the field as much as possible and give new quarterback Kedon Slovis something to lean on under center.