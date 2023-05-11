Good News Thursday: Veteran finds new purpose in dog treat business, Alaska man has successful heart transplant after five tries

Veteran finds new purpose in dog treat business

Veteran Kevin Thompson talks about his business selling freeze-dried salmon dog treats. Thompson’s business employs other veterans and helps them find community. (KTUU, KEVIN THOMPSON, CNN)

After retiring due to health issues, Air Force and Army veteran Kevin Thompson created a business making and selling dog treats.

Thompson fell victim to COVID-19 and, after sustaining significant lung damage, could no longer pursue his piloting career. A joke about freeze-drying raw foods to give to dogs turned into a full-fledged business. Thompson’s company uses salmon bellies to create treats for people’s four-legged best friends.

Thompson’s company helps other veterans as well by giving them employment and a sense of camaraderie and fun.

“It’s a dysfunctional village that we love. But it’s our village,” Thompson said.

Alaska man has successful heart transplant after five tries

Patrick Holland almost had a heart transplant four times before finally receiving his new heart. The doctor said this heart was perfect for him, and the transplant was successful. (Patrick Holland, CNN)

After getting his hopes up four times, Alaska native and father of seven Patrick Holland finally received a life-saving heart transplant.

Holland was diagnosed with congestive heart failure when he was 39 years old. After enduring various procedures, including three pacemakers and major bypass surgery, Holland was put on the transplant list. He missed his first opportunity at a transplant due to an ice storm canceling his flight, and the next three hearts he was supposed to receive had undisclosed problems.

Finally, the fifth heart was the one for Holland. He received a phone call and within an hour and a half was at the hospital to receive the transplant.

“It’s a gift from God for sure. And believe what you want to believe it’s a gift. You know, it’s a miracle. I’m gonna help a lot of people with this heart,” Holland said.

Planet Fitness offers free memberships for teens this summer

Planet Fitness has a yearly program to offer free gym memberships to teens. The program aims to help teens with their physical and mental health. (WBOY, WCIV, CNN)

Teenagers aged 14 to 19 can participate in Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program this summer to get a free gym membership, as well as personal training and customized workouts. Teens who participate in the program can also enter to win one of ten $10,000 academic scholarships by sharing a TikTok describing their summer pass experience.

Planet Fitness wants to help teenagers prioritize their physical and mental health once school is out, and this is their third year of running the summer pass program. Find more information about the program here.