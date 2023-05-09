BYU Office of Integrity and Compliance Policy Manager says to expect the unexpected in campus devotional

Brooke Robertson, the policy manager in BYU’s Office of Integrity and Compliance, spoke to the campus community on May 9 about relying on Jesus Christ through unexpected difficulties.

Robertson is a self-proclaimed creature of habit. She said she loves routine and planning ahead. Despite these tendencies, Robertson chose to speak about navigating the unexpected.

Brooke Robertson, a policy manager and analyst in BYU’s Integrity and Compliance Office, gives a devotional address at the J. Willard Marriott Center. Robertson spoke about relying on Jesus Christ through unexpected difficulties. (BYU Photo)

“In facing the unexpected in my own life, I have learned that being bound to the Savior Jesus Christ is life-saving,” she said.

Robertson shared personal experiences where she learned to adjust her expectations. First, she discussed her diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes as a BYU undergraduate.

Although the circumstances of her life pre- and post-diagnosis were consistent, Robertson said she felt unmoored and uncomfortable.

“I tried to re-enter my normal life that, it turned out, was no longer normal at all. The settings were familiar … But life within these familiar settings was totally foreign and it terrified me,” she said.

Robertson said her turning point was when she decided to turn to Jesus Christ and “be bound to Him.” She said she knew Christ was aware of her circumstances while reading Doctrine and Covenants Section 122.

The hymn “Come Thou Fount” is Robertson’s favorite. She shared the lyrics of the song and pointed out the unique use of the word “fetter.”

“The fetters that bind out otherwise wandering hearts to the Lord are fashioned from the Savior’s goodness,” she said. “They are covenants and ordinances that bind us to Him and His pure love.”

The second personal experience Robertson shared was when she was single for an extended period of time following her graduation from BYU. This unexpected circumstance left Robertson feeling lonely, sorrowful and frustrated, she said.

However, Robertson said she was able to grow from the experience.

“The challenge of waiting for marriage did help me to seek God and pray more earnestly. My questions for Heavenly Father became more productive and faith-focused,” she said.

As she sought answers and guidance, Robertson said she felt the importance of honoring the covenants she had made and helping others to do the same. She devoted more time to temple and family history work and served in Church callings.

Robertson said we have important work to do, even and especially in moments of unexpected trial.

“We are uniquely positioned in a world full of conflict to be bearers of Christ’s light through our peacemaking efforts,” she said.

Robertson was eventually married to her now-husband Aaron Robertson in June 2022. This relationship was another change, she said, and required her to readjust expectations yet again.

“I had not imagined that I would find my eternal companion and marry at the age of 42. I also had not imagined becoming stepmother to six wonderful children,” she said.

Though it was different from her original life vision, Robertson said she felt Christ’s support as she decided to marry Aaron. She chose to leave behind her routines and expectations and embrace the unfamiliar.

“I have come to expect the unexpected. And I recognize now, more than ever, my absolute reliance on the Savior. I don’t know with exactness how His goodness will guide me in the years to come; I just know that it will,” Robertson said.

She testified of Christ’s ability to heal from sin, sadness, fear and wounds. Answers to questions can be found in studying His life and teachings, she said.

“It is my prayer that we will heed the prophet’s call to know and follow the Savior so that we may be forever bound to Him. Connection with Christ is the answer, in good times and in bad,” Robertson said.