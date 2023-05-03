Samford point guard Ques Glover transfers to BYU

The transfer portal has smiled upon BYU men’s basketball once again.

Samford point guard Ques Glover has signed with the Cougars, giving Mark Pope’s squad another capable, explosive scoring option in the backcourt.

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY QUES🤙 pic.twitter.com/htoefTfBEW — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) May 3, 2023

Glover scored 19.2 points with 4.4 assists per game as a junior in 2021-22, playing in just 19 games this past season after tearing his meniscus but still managing to post 14.7 points per game on 48% shooting. The Knoxville, Tennessee native spent his first two collegiate campaigns at Florida, appearing in 51 total games for the Gators and averaging about 10 minutes per contest.

Doing more damage off the dribble or at the rim than from behind the arc, Glover has attempted more twos and free throws than 3-pointers in his career but still shot 37.8% from deep last season.

Samford Guard Ques Glover With The Steal & One-Handed Slam! 🥶#MidMajorHoops @quesglover pic.twitter.com/LU22ENVrZ2 — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) January 6, 2022

Glover has one season of eligibility remaining and will likely serve as BYU’s starting point guard in its inaugural Big 12 campaign, proving efficient as a passer and multi-layered scorer to pair with the Cougars’ existing core of Dallin Hall, Jaxson Robinson, Fouss Traore and others, along with fellow transfer additions Aly Khalifa and Dawson Baker.

With the additions of Glover, Khalifa and Baker, BYU currently appears to be plus-one over its scholarship limit while still entertaining other portal prospects as well, making some sort of roster reconstruction all but imminent for Pope’s program.