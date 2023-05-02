2023 BYU Women’s Conference adds Wednesday evening session

Thousands of women from and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are gathering in Provo for the 2023 BYU Women’s Conference, taking place from May 3 to May 5.

While previous conferences have only lasted for two days, this year’s conference includes a Wednesday evening session beginning at 6 p.m. The conference will conclude on Friday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m.

With the addition of the Wednesday night session, five keynote speakers will address the attendees. Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee will speak Wednesday night, Sister Irene Caso will speak Thursday morning, Sister Sheri L. Dew will speak Friday morning and Sister Camille N. Johnson will speak Friday afternoon.

More than 150 speakers will address conference attendees across BYU campus, highlighting topics such as charity, temple worship, family and parenting, faith and worshiping Jesus Christ. On Thursday evening after the speakers have concluded, the Evening of Service will begin in the Richards Building and the Smith Fieldhouse at 4:30 p.m. where attendees can help “complete a variety of projects for members of our community in need.”

At the conclusion of the Evening of Service at 7:30, the Marriott Center will host An Evening of Entertainment at 8 p.m., which will feature music from Latter-day Saint artists, including Calee Reed, the Truman Brothers, Nathan Pacheco, Simply Three and the Bonner Family.

Online registration has closed, but men and women over 16 years old that are still interested in attending can purchase tickets in the Harman Continuing Education Building lobby or at the Marriott Center’s northeast and northwest concourse entrances from May 3 to May 5. Housing is available for those desiring to stay on campus while attending the conference.