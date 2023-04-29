2023 NFL draft: Indianapolis Colts select Blake Freeland in 4th round

Blake Freeland drafted by Indianapolis Colts in 4th round

It looks like Blake Freeland will be staying in blue for a while.

BYU’s standout left tackle was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, with the Colts selecting Freeland with the 106th pick in the draft.

Blake Freeland will be staying in blue!



BYU’s standout left tackle has been selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth pick of the fourth round 👏🏻



Anthony Richardson will be well-protected with Freeland blocking for him up front🔥



Congrats Blake!#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/Pf7jJhCMzL — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) April 29, 2023

“He’s a big-time playmaker,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Freeland. “A lot of people know him for breaking the vertical jump record at the NFL combine, but he’s been showing this type of athleticism since he was young.. Blake still has so much potential. He has not hit his peak yet. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see him in the NFL.”

Freeland leapt up draft boards with a dominant showing at the NFL combine, setting a lineman record with a 37-inch vertical jump and clocking a 4.98 second 40-yard dash as well.

Freeland made 41 total starts for the Cougars on the offensive line, serving as BYU’s starting left tackle for the past two seasons and earning AP Third Team All-American honors in 2022. The Herriman native is the 34th offensive lineman drafted out of BYU in program history and the first since his former teammate Brady Christensen was taken by the Carolina Panthers in 2021’s third round.

Freeland joins an Indianapolis organization preparing for its debut campaign under new head coach Shane Steichen, with Freeland being tasked with protecting No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson up front.