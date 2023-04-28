Journalism, public relations, advertising and communications studies students in the College of Fine Arts and Communications were recognized by name, walked across the stage and received their diplomas at the School of Communications convocation ceremony.

The CFAC, made up of the School of Music and departments of art, dance, design, and theatre and media arts, celebrated in three separate convocation ceremonies due to a large number of graduates.

The ceremonies were held at BYU’s new music building.

Graduates Julianne Updike and Olivia Bryant spoke, with violinist McKenna Taylor performing. Updike, a public relations graduate, spoke on advocating for those in underserved communities through communications. Majoring in public relations aided her on that path, helping her develop applicable skills.

Bryant, a communications studies graduate, enjoyed her time in communications, appreciating how it allows for sharing human experiences and connections.

“Congratulations, graduates. May we all learn to see the opportunities to share goodness and craft fulfillment,” Updike said.

One graduate, Jacob Montiel-Bravo, chose to study PR because of the opportunities within the program.

“I wanted to do PR because I though it was a really good way to get experience,” he said

After graduation, Montiel-Bravo will head to Lippe Taylor, a PR agency based in New York City that specializes in earned media, working as a junior analyst. He is looking forward to applying the principles he learned in the classroom and PR intelligence lab, which, according to him, is focused on data-driven insights and strategies.

“What’s really cool about the School of Communications and in particular the PR program is that we’re all pretty tight-knit, and we’re all really really good friends with each other. Obviously I’m happy for everyone and we’re here to congraduate everyone but it was really special being able to see my own cohort and the others in the program. We were really just cheering everyone on,” he said.

He continued, “I just know these memories and these friendships are going to last a really long time.”

Graduate Rachel Ankeney wanted to do something she could be creative in — which she found in BYU’s advertising program.

After graduation, Ankeney looks forward to “not having to take tests and go to class.”

“Convocation was really fun. The best part is seeing your friends walk and getting to cheer for them,” she said.

The thing she loved most about her program was the relationships that came from it.

“The advertising program is probably one of the best ones for making friends because everything we do, we do together so I’ve made so many friends that I will have forever,” she said.