BYU’s ‘double-double machine’ Lauren Gustin enters transfer portal

As BYU women’s basketball heads into the Big 12 later this year, the Cougars will be without one of their all-time program greats.

BYU forward Lauren Gustin has entered the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced Sunday via social media.

Lauren Gustin makes it official. The all-time BYU women’s basketball great is in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/9KKsBW1CRm — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) April 24, 2023

Gustin’s 2022-23 performance ended as one of the most dominant campaigns in school history, with Gustin earning WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors and being named to the All-WCC First Team for the third consecutive season. The Salem native led the nation with 16.7 rebounds per game, adding 16.1 points on 49.6% shooting while logging 27 double-doubles for the Cougars as well.

Gustin averaged 13.0 points and 13.7 rebounds over 86 games as a Cougar. She was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention in 2021-22 and ranks second on BYU’s all-time rebounding leaderboard, breaking Tina Gunn’s 43-year single season mark with 552 boards this past season.

BYU finished 16-17 under first year head coach Amber Whiting in 2022-23. The Cougars will look to manage the loss of Gustin with a strong incoming freshman class that includes three Gatorade Players of the Year in Amari Whiting, Kailey Woolston, Ali’a Matavoa and another top talent in Oregon transfer Jennah Isai.