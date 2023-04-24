BYU baseball standout Austin Deming named WCC, College Baseball Newspaper Player of the Week

Provo’s winter chill may never cease, but BYU’s Austin Deming has been on fire at the plate.

The senior third baseman continued his ridiculous 2023 campaign by adding Player of the Week honors Monday from both the WCC and College Baseball Newspaper, following teammate Cole Gambill who received both awards the previous week.

Deming went on a tear last week in four games against Utah and UNC Greensboro, hitting .706 (12 for 17) with four home runs, four doubles, 15 runs batted in and an eye-popping 1.647 slugging percentage.

The Southern Utah native leads BYU in nearly every major offensive category in 2023, hitting .436 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI. Deming earned his first All-WCC First Team selection in 2022 and is a near lock again this season while also firmly in the mix for conference player of the year consideration as well.