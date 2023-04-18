Utah roads damaged from winter weather, spring flooding

A pothole in an asphalt road has a yellow painted arrow pointing to it. Extreme temperatures cause more potholes and flooding in streets, so counties in Utah are prepared to help mitigate spring runoff flooding. (Robyn Christensen)

Record snowpack during the Utah winter means flooding for cities heading into the spring season.

Extreme temperature changes have caused extra wear and tear on streets. Snow and rain get into the cracks of the asphalt, then freezes and cracks to create potholes. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall led an initiative last week called “pothole palooza” to fill potholes in Salt Lake City.

“It is our goal this week with an all-hands-on-deck approach from our amazing Public Services team to fill 5,000 to 6,000 potholes just this week,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

Our long winter has been hard on #SLC roads so we are implementing an intense, weeklong response to filling potholes. This week we will fill 5,000-6,000 potholes on our capital city streets. By Friday, you’ll see a noticeable difference. #PotholePalooza pic.twitter.com/bZackO8d8r — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) April 11, 2023