(Red Bull, Twitter, @KERNOW_LIFE, @METOFFICE)

British BMX rider Kriss Kyle rode in the first-ever floating skate park.

Kyle worked with Red Bull for three years to make this stunt possible. One of the world’s largest hot-air balloons carried a carbon fiber BMX bowl at 2,000 feet in the air.

Although Kyle practiced with the bowl on land first, he still wore a parachute.