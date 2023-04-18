BYU holds end-of-semester Unforum

A member of the BYU Dunk Team flips in the air in front of a basketball hoop. BYU concluded its winter semester with the Unforum event featuring performances by various BYU groups. (Avery Acevedo) A member of the BYU Dunk Team flips in the air in front of a basketball hoop. BYU concluded its winter semester with the Unforum event featuring performances by various BYU groups. (Avery Acevedo) A man dunks a basketball. BYU concluded its winter semester with the Unforum event featuring performances by various BYU groups. (Avery Acevedo) The audience watches the performances. BYU concluded its winter semester with the Unforum event featuring performances by various BYU groups. (Avery Acevedo) The crowd stands and waves their cell-phone flashlights. BYU concluded its winter semester with the Unforum event featuring performances by various BYU groups. (Avery Acevedo) President Worthen addresses BYU Students for the last time as BYU president. BYU concluded its winter semester with the Unforum event featuring performances by various BYU groups. (Avery Acevedo)

It also included a series of videos including interviews with BYU students and other inspiring messages for students. The event ended with a final message from President Worthen as his time as BYU president comes to a close.

The event began with a singing and dancing performance by the BYU Acapella Club followed by the International Folk Dance Ensemble, then BYU’s Living Legends a performance by the BYU Dunk Team and BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar.

Video messages during the Unforum said all BYU Students have something special to bring to the university and to the world. In response, the crowd stood and waved their cell-phone flashlights in their air while “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban played.

In his closing remarks, President Kevin J Worthen expressed gratitude and emphasized the importance of keeping a firm hold on one’s faith, sharing that faith with others, pressing forward and continuing to work hard as BYU students.

The event was a fitting end to the semester, showcasing the talents and achievements of BYU students.