BYU football player Mory Bamba commits to faith, football during Ramadan

Mory Bamba gives new meaning to faith and football as he abstains from food and water all day long all while participating in spring football practices.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, means that able-bodied Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

Bamba said he went back and forth when deciding whether or not to observe Ramadan since this year it falls right in the middle of spring football training.

He ultimately decided he would fast. “It’s gonna help me with football, school, down the road in life,” Bamba said.

Bamba said it has been hard for his body to adjust to the fasting while playing football.

“It’s definitely something I felt the need to do this year,” Bamba said.

He says it’s been hard for him in the past because of his active and busy schedule, but this year it is different.

“I felt the need to grow closer with my faith,” Bamba said.

Bamba started out running track in college then came to BYU as a transfer from a junior college in Florida.

He says he liked BYU because of the religious environment.

“Coming here has really changed me,” Bamba said.

Bamba’s mom was a big factor in influencing him to choose BYU because of the atmosphere.

“She loved that too,” he said.

In fact, Bamba says his mom is a big factor in everything in his life, including Ramadan. “I talk to her a lot to pass by time, it’s a way of staying productive, connecting with my family,” Bamba said.

Bamba wakes up at four or five in the morning to eat a meal before the day starts then breaks his fast with a prayer around 8 o’clock in the evening.

“The whole purpose of Ramadan is to build discipline to grow that connection with God,” Bamba said.

During the day, he stays focused by reading from the Qur’an and from support from his coaches and teammates.

“My coaches definitely support me with it, they even tell me not to cheat it,” Bamba said.

The team nutritionist works with Bamba as well to make sure he has food to bring home and is staying healthy. “I need to get the right amount of nutrients everyday to be able to survive a two and a half hour practice,” Bamba said.

Ultimately, Bamba said he wants to become a better person and the process of fasting will help him do that.

“What made me stick with it is just the man I’m gonna become at the end of it,” he said. “I have a lot of room to grow as a man. I’m 22 years old, I think there’s some discipline that I need”