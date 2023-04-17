Eye on the Y: French Senator visits BYU as students help translate his book, Students visit education leadership conferences

French senator visits BYU as students help translate his book

French Senator Stéphane Demilly visited BYU to talk about the student’s involvement in the translation of his book on Thursday, March 30. (Photo courtesy of David John Arnett)

Students of Business French and French Translation classes have spent a year translating the text, and are expected to continue working on the process for another year. The translation has taught the students working on the project the importance of technology and the opportunity to practice problem-solving along with their French.

Students visit education leadership conferences

Students from the Educational Leadership & Foundations attended Utah Association of Secondary School Principals and the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals during the winter semester. (Photo Courtesy Mike Owens)

The conferences covered the topics such as trauma-informed teaching and the caring maintenance of teachers and staff.

The conferences were meant to give them a chance to expand their vision and network with other professionals.