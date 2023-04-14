Photo gallery: FunBox bounce house opens in Orem

1 of 12

FunBox’s 25,000 square foot bounce park is open and being enjoyed by all ages in Orem, Utah.

The park was opened on April 7 and can be found outside of the University Place Mall for the next three months. BYU student Luke Amar attended FunBox after reading about it on The Daily Universe and said FunBox is fun for all ages. He also said that he would like to take his younger brothers in the future.

Another attendee, Jessica Bastings, a freshman in elementary education at BYU, said there was a lot of diversity in activities, although she found the obstacle course to be here favorite. Tickets to FunBox can be found here.