BYU women’s golf takes second, Anderson earns first collegiate win at Riverside Classic

BYU sophomore Adeline Anderson took home her first collegiate win after defeating Sacramento State’s Sienna Lynford in a sudden-death playoff in Tuesday’s Riverside Classic in Provo.

After going three-under-par in round one on Monday in the inaugural Riverside Classic Tournament, Anderson carded a round two score of 77 in the afternoon and fell to 14th. After bogeying hole two in round three on Tuesday, Anderson birdied four out of the next 16 holes and pared the rest to tie for first.

Anderson and Lynford replayed hole 18 for their sudden death match and each reached the green in regulation as they eyed birdie putts. Anderson sunk her birdie putt to take home the trophy.

Graphic by Kenady Clark

As a team, the Cougars posted a score of 12-over-par to secure second place in the tournament behind Sacramento State’s 8-over-par. Allysha Mae Mateo, Annick Haczkiewicz and Berlin Long each ended the tournament 2-over-par to tie for sixth.

BYU will head to Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton, Wash. to play in the Cougars’ final WCC Championship on April 20-22.