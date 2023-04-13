Video of the Day: Elephant peels a banana

(Suncoast Primate Sanctuary, Lena Kauffman, Current Biology, Berlin Zoo)

An elephant at the Berlin Zoo in Germany peeled her bananas before eating them.

The video shows Pang Pha reacting to bananas at different levels of ripeness. When the banana is too ripe, Pang Pha tosses it out. When given an under-ripe banana she eats the banana whole, as normal elephants do. But when given a banana that Pang Pha views as just perfect, she peels it before eating it.

It is believed that she picked up this habit from her former caregiver who would take the time to peel her bananas.