(KTUU, Eric Dillon, Gary Neise)

A group of good Samaritans came together on Easter Sunday to rescue a moose that fell through the ice of the Chena River in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Residents in the area noticed the moose fighting for its life after falling into the frozen river. Neighbors and state troopers gathered on the frozen lake and tied a rope to one of the moose’s legs to pull the moose out.