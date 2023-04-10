Police Beat: April 3 – April 7

BYU

Sex Offense

April 4 — Sex offense reported at Heritage Halls.

Vehicle Burglary

April 4 — Theft from vehicle reported at Wymount Terrace.

Drugs

April 4 — Possession of Paraphernalia and Tobacco by a minor.

Disorderly

April 5 — Items thrown at vehicles at Y Trailhead.

PROVO

Theft

April 3 — Property theft from residence reported at 600 W. Center Street.

April 3 — Property theft reported at 300 W. 500 North St.

April 4 — Property theft reported at 150 S. University Avenue.

April 4 — Property theft reported at 300 W. 500 North St.

Burglary

April 5 — Burglary of residence reported at 600 N. 400 East St.

Assault

April 3 — Threatening reported near 500 W. 920 South St.

April 4 — Threatening reported near 400 S. 1220 West St.

April 5 — Threatening reported near 300 N. 400 East St.

April 5 — Assault reported near 500 W. 2230 North St.