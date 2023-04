(Paramount Pictures, CNN, @rolloandsadie)

Two dogs, Sadie and Rollo, became friends during the COVID-19 pandemic and FaceTime each other weekly to maintain their friendship.

Sadie and Rollo lived in the same apartment building with their owners during the pandemic. When Rollo and his owner had to move 3 hours away for a business opportunity, arrangements were made to allow the dogs to talk to each other via video chat every Thursday.