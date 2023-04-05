‘World’s Biggest Bounce Park’ to open in Orem

Patrons enter Funbox, the traveling bounce park. FunBox aims to immerse people of all ages. (Photos courtesy of FunBox)

FunBox, a popular traveling bounce park, opens for a 3-month stay in Orem on April 7.

The new Orem location will feature “25,000 sq. ft. of continuous jumping zones connecting ten different play areas,” the FunBox website says. The park will include obstacle courses, slides, a ninja wall and a mountain challenge.

Thousands of families and several celebrities have visited the park in its other locations, including Kevin Hart, the Kardashians and Ryan Seacrest.

Several celebrities have visited FunBox Locations. FunBox is enjoyed not only by celebrities but also by thousands of families. (Photos courtesy of FunBox)

Antonio Nieves co-founded FunBox when he was 24 and gets his inspiration from his nine younger siblings.

Nieves’ siblings have been through the foster care system, which is why FunBox is partnering with Family Haven for its opening night. A portion of every ticket sold that opening weekend will be donated to Family Haven. Family Haven is a group organized to provide therapy, abuse prevention education, a nursery and a parenting program for families in Utah.

Tickets for the opening weekend are $9 and will then rise to $22 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions. However, toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 enter for free when accompanied by a ticketed customer.

“We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we’re committed to doing our part to make that a reality,” Nieves said.

Children enjoy playing at FunBox bounce park. FunBox donates to local foster care to provide children with happy childhoods. (Photos courtesy of FunBox)

FunBox currently has locations in California, Arizona and Utah; however, they are always expanding and rotating locations.

“I have had the opportunity to visit the Los Angeles Funbox location. Actually, the reason why I decided to move forward and buy the franchise was because of the experience that I had visiting one in person,” said Randall Henderson, a co-owner of FunBox Utah.

Riki Sanford, another co-owner of FunBox Utah, said she and her co-owners are all Utah County residents and have children ranging from two to 18.

“When we saw the opportunity to invest in FunBox, we couldn’t think of a more beautiful and family-oriented place to do it than Utah.” Sanford said.

FunBox is also hosting a college-night for guests 18 and up on April 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. The limited tickets are now available.

A woman and child sit in the shade under a blowup mushroom. Visitors pay for a 90 minute session of play time at the park. (Photos courtesy of FunBox) Two people are shown fighting with cushioned rods. The park also contains a battle beam to dual family and friends. (Photos courtesy of FunBox) This photo shows an aerial of a section of the park. FunBox will be in Orem for three months (photos courtesy of FunBox)

This video shows drone footage of the layout of FunBox. The park will include obstacle courses, slides, a ninja wall and a mountain challenge. (Photos courtesy of FunBox)

FunBox Orem will be located at the University Place Mall at 575 E University Pkwy, Orem, UT, 84097.

Tickets for its opening weekend can be found here.