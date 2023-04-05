‘World’s Biggest Bounce Park’ to open in Orem

FunBox, a popular traveling bounce park, opens for a 3-month stay in Orem on April 7.
The new Orem location will feature “25,000 sq. ft. of continuous jumping zones connecting ten different play areas,” the FunBox website says. The park will include obstacle courses, slides, a ninja wall and a mountain challenge.
Thousands of families and several celebrities have visited the park in its other locations, including Kevin Hart, the Kardashians and Ryan Seacrest.
Antonio Nieves co-founded FunBox when he was 24 and gets his inspiration from his nine younger siblings.
Nieves’ siblings have been through the foster care system, which is why FunBox is partnering with Family Haven for its opening night. A portion of every ticket sold that opening weekend will be donated to Family Haven. Family Haven is a group organized to provide therapy, abuse prevention education, a nursery and a parenting program for families in Utah.
Tickets for the opening weekend are $9 and will then rise to $22 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions. However, toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 enter for free when accompanied by a ticketed customer.
“We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we’re committed to doing our part to make that a reality,” Nieves said.
FunBox currently has locations in California, Arizona and Utah; however, they are always expanding and rotating locations.
“I have had the opportunity to visit the Los Angeles Funbox location. Actually, the reason why I decided to move forward and buy the franchise was because of the experience that I had visiting one in person,” said Randall Henderson, a co-owner of FunBox Utah.
Riki Sanford, another co-owner of FunBox Utah, said she and her co-owners are all Utah County residents and have children ranging from two to 18.
“When we saw the opportunity to invest in FunBox, we couldn’t think of a more beautiful and family-oriented place to do it than Utah.” Sanford said.
FunBox is also hosting a college-night for guests 18 and up on April 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. The limited tickets are now available.
FunBox Orem will be located at the University Place Mall at 575 E University Pkwy, Orem, UT, 84097.
Tickets for its opening weekend can be found here.