(NEW JERSEY STATE POLICE)

A four-year-old boy and his dog were found in the woods by New Jersey State Police troopers on Wednesday, March 29 in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The boy was found half a mile from his house after having been missing for more than an hour.

The child’s mother and trooper Ian Emmi heard the boy in the distance. After approaching the boy they found that, other than a missing shoe, he was in good health.