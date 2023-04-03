Provo City cleanups clear 500 tons green waste, 1,000 tons garbage

Provo residents can bring green waste to the Provo City Spring Cleanup locations with proof of residency. This allows them to convert the yard waste into compost. (Joe Wirthlin) As residents arrive to drop off their garbage and waste, they have to show proof of residency to workers. Over 1,000 tons of trash will be disposed of over the course of the year. (Joe Wirthlin)

The Provo City spring cleanup is in full swing, allowing people to bring regular trash, green waste and metal recycling to centralized locations for free.

The Provo City account tweeted about the cleanup on March 16, announcing where the dumpsters would be located. As the cleanup began on March 20, the city tweeted a reminder, followed by a second reminder on March 27.

Provo's annual Spring Cleanup begins Monday, March 20th! Dumpsters will be available to residents at the Pole Yard (2027 W 820 N) and the Compost Yard (1625 S Industrial Pkwy). For more information visit: https://t.co/C27rIWSmuE. pic.twitter.com/4hBusSxE2r — Provo City (@provocity) March 16, 2023

Provo Spring Cleanup starts today! 🌱 This week the dumpsters are at the Pole Yard (2027 W 820 N) and are open Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm. Click the link for more details: https://t.co/bOGZauTUTt pic.twitter.com/vCihJQn9HZ — Provo City (@provocity) March 20, 2023

Bryce Rolph, sanitation manager for Provo City Public Services, said more than 700 residents typically use their services each year, with 60% of residents bringing trash and recycling during the spring cleanup, while 40% of residents use their services during the fall cleanup. “We haul just under 500 roll off loads, totaling around 1,000 tons of trash to the transfer station each year,” he said.

In addition to the 1,000 tons of trash every year, the spring cleanup also allows residents to bring green waste to deliver to the compost yard. This green waste, ranging from branches, grass, leaves and weeds, totals approximately 500 tons of material which is taken to the Provo City Compost Yard. Residents can purchase compost from the yard for $3 per yard, while non-residents pay $6 per yard.

In order to use the spring cleanup service, residents must bring a form of ID to prove that they live inside the Provo City limits. Without proof of residency, people could take advantage of the free service being offered. “Each year we have to send hundreds of drivers back home to get some form of proof of residency because they run out of their house without it,” Rolph said.

Genie Ruiz, a Provo resident, said she often takes green waste to the compost yard due to a large tree that requires a lot of maintenance. Her husband occasionally purchases compost from the Provo Compost Yard, but with the long winter weather, they have not done so this year. Ruiz planned to start cleaning up leaves a few weeks ago during a warm spell, but changed her mind. “It’s been a weird winter,” Ruiz said. “I kinda feel like waiting until it is over completely.”

The springcCleanup cannot take everything that Provo residents might need to dispose of. A list of unacceptable items is available at the spring cleanup locations. These items, which include automotive fluids, batteries and other hazardous waste, can be thrown away at the Southern Utah Valley Solid Waste District Transfer Station. Throughout the month of April, residents can drop off that waste for free.

Residents can bring their Household Hazardous Waste for FREE to South County Solid Waste District in Springville during the month of April! This includes electronic waste, paint, batteries, fuel, household cleaners, etc. For a full list of waste accepted: https://t.co/w62uzJWLUh. pic.twitter.com/Xqm1il6RJK — Provo City (@provocity) March 29, 2023

The spring cleanup dumpsters are currently located at the Pole Yard in Provo, at 2027 W 820 N, just west of Trolly Trax Storage. On April 3, the spring cleanup dumpsters will be moved to 2620 N 1200 E, just north of Rock Canyon Park for two weeks.