Police Beat: March 27 – March 31

BYU

Domestic Violence

March 27 — Domestic violence reported at Wymount Terrace.

Criminal Mischief

March 28 — Grass turf damaged near the Life Science Greenhouse.

PROVO

Theft

March 27 — Property theft reported at 400 N. 900 East Street.

March 28 — Bike theft reported at 120 North State Street.

March 28 — Property theft reported at 400 W. Center Street.

March 28 — Property theft reported at 400 S. 450 East Street.

March 28 —Property theft reported at 130 E. 900 South Street.

March 29 — Property theft reported at 700 W. 200 North Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 27 — Vehicle theft reported at 300 E. 900 South Street.

March 30 — Vehicle theft reported at 180 N. 900 West Street.