President Russell M. Nelson announces 15 new temples

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed the Church’s 193rd Annual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, April 2, with the announcement of 15 new temples in the following locations:
- Retalhuleu, Guatemala
- Iquitos, Peru
- Teresina, Brazil
- Natal, Brazil
- Tuguegarao City, Philippines
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
- San Jose, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Springfield, Missouri
- Winchester, Virginia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
“Jesus Christ is the reason we build temples,” President Nelson said.
He invited members to come unto Jesus Christ and seek Him, especially in the temple. President Nelson said Church leaders are doing all they can to make temples accessible to members all over the world.