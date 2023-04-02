President Russell M. Nelson announces 15 new temples

President Nelson entered at the beginning of the meeting. The audience stood and was silent as he entered. (Mckenna Schmidt)

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed the Church’s 193rd Annual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, April 2, with the announcement of 15 new temples in the following locations:

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

“Jesus Christ is the reason we build temples,” President Nelson said.

He invited members to come unto Jesus Christ and seek Him, especially in the temple. President Nelson said Church leaders are doing all they can to make temples accessible to members all over the world.