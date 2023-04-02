Photo gallery: Latter-day Saints enjoy the final session of the 193rd Annual General Conference

1 of 19

The final session of the 193rd Annual General Conference took place on April 2, 2023. Latter-day Saints were able to hear messages from the prophet Russell M. Nelson and other General Authorities.

President Henry B. Eyring conducted the meeting, with President Nelson presiding. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square provided the music for the meeting.

The ministry of Christ and discipleship were emphasized in the talks given. President Dallin H. Oaks’ talk consisted of nearly all scriptural quotes and President Nelson also made the announcement of 15 new temples.