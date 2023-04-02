Church leaders share messages of faith, unity during final session of General Conference

People from around the world gathered in Salt Lake City this weekend for the 193rd Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Messages from the Sunday morning session on April 2 focused on loving one another and fostering peace and unity.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “As we strive to develop attributes like the Savior’s, we can become instruments of His peace in the world according to the pattern that He Himself established.”

President Nelson urged us to become peacemakers and encouraged us to choose reconciliation over contention.

“If a couple in your ward gets divorced, or a young missionary returns home early, or a teenager doubts his testimony, they do not need your judgment,” he said. “They need to experience the pure love of Jesus Christ reflected in your words and actions.”

Messages from the Sunday afternoon session emphasized growing faith in Jesus Christ.

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor of the Young Men General Presidency, shared an experience he’d had testifying of Jesus Christ to a woman he met.

“I witness to you that Jesus Christ is that Savior,” he said.

Beyond serving as an inspiring learning experience, General Conference provides an opportunity for Saints to gather together.

Rosa Ward, a member of the Church who attended the Sunday afternoon session, said her favorite thing about attending is the sense of community she feels.

“It’s just nice to come out and be joined together, I guess, in a big group of people that believe similarly to me,” she said.

All sessions of Conference are available to rewatch on ChurchOfJesusChrist.org.

