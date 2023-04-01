Photo gallery: Latter-day Saints gather for Saturday afternoon general conference session

1 of 16

The second session of the 193rd Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The session saw the restructuring of the Young Men’s and Young Women’s general presidencies, and the audience sustained the new individuals in their callings. Current BYU professor Brad Wilcox was called to be in the Young Men’s general presidency.

Speakers in the session emphasized the importance of temples and Jesus Christ in the lives of Church members. The general authorities who spoke bore their testimonies of the power of healing that can come when individuals turn to Heavenly Father. Elder Uchtdorf spoke of the power of miracles, saying Jesus Christ is the strength of youth, parents and families. The session closed with a choir comprised of BYU students singing a hymn and President Nelson waving to the crowd as he left the session.