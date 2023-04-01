President Oaks announces release of Young Women general presidency, changes made to Young Men general presidency

President Emily Belle Freeman, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus will serve as the new Young Women general presidency effective Aug. 1. They will replace President Bonnie H. Cordon, first counselor Sister Michelle D. Craig and second counselor Sister Becky Craven who have been serving in the presidency since March 2018. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

President Dallin H. Oaks announced the release of the Young Women general presidency and changes to the Young Men general presidency during the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Bonnie H. Cordon, first counselor Sister Michelle D. Craig and second counselor Sister Becky Craven have been serving in the presidency since March 2018. They will be replaced by President Emily Belle Freeman, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, effective Aug. 1.

President Freeman was raised in Utah and is an author and speaker. She taught in the Church Educational System for several years and has five children with her husband Greg, according to a news release from the Church.

Sister Runia, a California native, served with her husband as leaders of the Australia Sydney Mission from 2018 to 2021. She also served for 20 years on the board of the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, Utah.

Sister Spannaus, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, served with her husband, Alin, as mission leaders of the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission from 2009 to 2012.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, former first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, has been called as a General Authority Seventy. Brother Bradley R. Wilcox was called as first counselor of the Young Men general presidency and Brother Michael T. Nelson is the Second Counselor. Steven J. Lund will continue to serve as Young Men general president.

Brother Wilcox served as second counselor of the Young Men general presidency since April 2020 and is currently a professor with BYU’s Department of Ancient Scripture. He served as a missionary in the Chile Vina del Mar Mission and president of the Chile Santiago East Mission from 2003 to 2006.

Brother Nelson works as the chief financial officer of a Utah-based company. He studied organizational communications at BYU and University of Utah and served as president of the California San Bernardino Mission from 1998 to 2001.

Elder Corbitt served in the Young Men general presidency since 2020 and previously served as president of the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission from 2014 to 2017 and as a full-time missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission.