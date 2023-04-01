Photo gallery: Thousands attend the Saturday evening session of general conference

1 of 14

The Saturday evening session of the 193rd Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brought thousands of members and friends in attendance.

The session was conducted by President Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve and featured a choir from the Logan Institute of Religion.

Speakers included Brother Milton R. Camargo of the Sunday School general presidency, Elder Mark A. Bragg, Elder K. Brett Nattress and Elder Juan A. Uceda of the Seventy. The talks focused on spiritual wellbeing and God’s love for the individual. The session was shorter than usual, clocking at little over an hour.