Elder Holland tests positive for COVID-19, unable to attend general conference

Elder Holland speaks at a BYU devotional. He is missing the 193rd Annual General Conference this weekend due to COVID-19. (Anna LaTour)

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve is unable to attend the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints due to COVID-19.

“Our prayers are with you and Sister Holland; your presence will be greatly missed,” President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in the First Presidency, said at the opening of conference.

Elder Holland and his wife, Patricia T. Holland, both tested positive for the virus, Elder Holland said in an Instagram post.

“We will be watching together, and praying for all of you and for those who will be participating on the program,” Elder Holland said in the post.

Elder Holland is still scheduled to speak at Southern Utah University commencement ceremony on April 28.

He also recently spoke at a devotional at BYU where he announced that Kevin J Worthen would be released as president of the university and appointed BYU Academic Vice President C. Shane Reese as his successor.