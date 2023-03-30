Good News Thursday: Students raise money for lunch lady with cancer, All-female firefighter crew makes history in St. Louis, Alaska girl scout builds cookie drive-thru

Students raise money for lunch lady with cancer

A group of students at Drake University in Iowa raised more than $18,000 for the medical expenses of Marietta Jackson, a lunch lady who has worked more than 15 years at the university’s dining hall.

“She knows everybody’s name. She lights up your day and makes you feel welcome. You would never guess she’s going through what she’s going through,” Drake University student Okay Djamgouz said. “I have ovarian cancer which has not been pleasant at all,” Jackson said.

Student athlete Maggie Bair opened up a GoFundMe account for Jackson in order to help pay for her medical expenses. Despite her health issues, Jackson tries to work as much as she can at the cafeteria. Donations are made to the account daily.

All-female firefighter crew makes history in St. Louis

Pamela Saunders-Isaac, Licole McKinney, Jessica Jackson, and Elizabeth McCormick make up the first all-female fire crew in a St. Louis Fire Department in 165 years. (KMOV)

An all-female fire crew will run a St. Louis Fire Department firehouse, something that hasn’t been done in 165 years. Pamela Saunders-Isaac, Licole McKinney, Jessica Jackson, and Elizabeth McCormick are the firefighters responsible for leading Engine 26 in North City.

“This has never happened. To have four women in one company,” Jessica Jackson, acting fire captain, said. “I feel super honored and privileged to work for what I believe is the greatest department in the world,” Fire Private Elizabeth McCormick said. “I think there’s obviously more work to be done when it comes to the recruitment, hiring and retention of firefighters in general but especially female firefighters.”

There are currently only 12 St. Louis female firefighters, as not very many women put in applications. The firefighters hope to inspire other women to join them in the workforce and grow the department’s numbers.

Alaska girl scout builds cookie drive-thru

17-year-old Girl Scout Kaela Malchoff spent 3 years planning and constructing a cookie drive-thru. She has a goal to sell five thousand boxes of cookies by the end of March. (KTUU)

Kaela Malchoff, a 17-year-old Scout from Alaska, has built a drive-up cookie kiosk for customer convenience.

“Before it used to be a 1970s pull-behind Prowler before I scrapped it down to the frame and built it from the ground up,” Malchoff said. “It’s very convenient for them to just drive up and get their cookies.”

According to Malchoff’s mother, it took her about three years to perfect the drive-thru. The bright purple appearance and colorful signs have caught the eye of many people with a craving for cookies. Malchoff hopes to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies by the end of March.